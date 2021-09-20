Marvel's Hit-Monkey Trailer Brings The Murderin' Macaque To Hulu

The character of Hit-Monkey was created by writer Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajić for a digital comic about the savage simian, though he soon made appearances in "Deadpool," "Howling Commandos of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and even "Old Man Logan."

The animated series is the brainchild of creators, showrunners, and executive producers Josh Gordon and Will Speck. The two are best known for directing the 2007 ice skating comedy "Blades of Glory" and 2016's "Office Christmas Party." The series will reunite them with "Office Christmas Party" stars Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Munn, who are both voicing major roles.

To help people figure out what's going on in the trailer, Marvel published an article explaining each of the characters a bit more. Monkey's description reads more like an official synopsis, and says:

Monkey's peaceful existence in the Japanese alps is shattered by the tragic loss of his tribe—setting him on a course of revenge and violence in the very world of humans that are responsible for his plight. He's a killer of killers with a bit of a rage problem. Throughout the series, he must learn to navigate the struggle between his inherently sweet nature and the evil acts he must commit. It's through his complicated friendship with the Ghost of Bryce (a former assassin and now, Monkey's unwanted conscience), that will determine whether Monkey will be consumed by his rage or channel it for good. This is the story of Hit-Monkey.