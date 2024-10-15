Marvel Is Working On An Iron Man Disney+ Series (But It's Totally Not What You Think)

The last time audiences saw Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in the climax of Anthony and Joe Russo's 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame," he used the six all-powerful Infinity Stones to murder thousands of battlefield assailants. The Stones, however, were so lousy with cosmic energy that they ultimately destroyed his body, leaving him another casualty of the Infinity War. Since that movie, Iron Man has been referenced in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, most notably the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel "Far From Home," wherein Peter Parker longed for Tony's advice and mentorship.

Indeed, the death of Tony was so dramatic that the head honchos of the MCU have been wise to leave it alone. True, death is typically temporary in comic books, but it was tasteful to allow Tony to remain dead. Of course, the same honchos are now working around the death of Tony Stark by casting Downey as Doctor Doom in upcoming Marvel projects.

It also seems that Iron Man will be back in television form. According to a new report in Variety, Disney+ will soon debut the animated series "Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends," a kid-friendly series that will feature a gentler version of the eponymous superhero. The title alludes to the 1981 animated TV show "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends," which saw Peter Parker teaming up with Ice Man and Firestar. "Awesome Friends" will see a child version of Tony Stark teaming up with his best friends Ironheart (real name: Riri Williams) and Iron Hulk (real name: Amadeus Cho).

This is a lightweight children's fantasy from the description, and will not be canonically connected to any of the other extant MCU media.