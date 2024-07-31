One Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Has A Big Connection To Spider-Man Star Tom Holland

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine," like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" before it, exists to show off a certain degree of corporate synergy. While "No Way Home" flaunted that Disney was able to wrangle multiple character from Sony-owned Spider-Man pictures, "Deadpool" shows off its ownership of multiple superhero characters once overseen by 20th Century Fox. The film is a parade of cameos, each one meant to elicit cheers from an eager audience of fans, presuming they are familiar with years of studio insider baseball. Curiously, the film assumes audiences have warm fuzzy feelings about movies once mocked as the worst the genre had to offer. Who knew audiences in 2024 would feel wistful about "Elektra?"

Here on /Film, we have spilled gallons of ink unpacking the film's many, many cameos, which include characters from Fox's many "X-Men" films, a character from "Fantastic Four," a bunch of Avengers, and even certain elements introduced in the TV series "Loki." "Deadpool & Wolverine" also features an army of Deadpools, each one from a different parallel universe. Because Deadpool wears a full-face mask, several of the parallel Deadpools were sneakily played by notable celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, Blake Lively, and Rob McElhenney, the co-star of "Welcome to Wrexham" with Deadpool star/producer Ryan Reynolds.

Hidden somewhere in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" Deadpool army is a masked actor named Harry Holland, a young and upcoming performer with, as of this writing, only a few credits to his name. He worked as a PA and among the crew on blockbusters like "Spider-Man: Far from Home," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Cherry," and "Uncharted," all films starring Tom Holland.

Tom Holland, who has played Spider-Man in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is Harry Holland's older brother.