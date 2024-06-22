Sci-Fi Movies So Bad They Were Pulled From Theaters

Comparing box office runs over the past decades is a tricky, because the movie business has undergone so many shifts. Around 40 years ago, a typical theatrical run could be 6 to 12 months, as films typically debuted in large urban centers before eventually being distributed to smaller towns and rural areas. It seems impossible now, but in the time before the widespread adoption of home video and pay cable, it could be years between a film's theatrical run and a home viewing experience. "Star Wars" (1977) was first released on video (VHS and Betamax) in the United States in May 1982, five years after its May 1977 premiere, and it would appear on pay cable nine months later before finally airing on American broadcast TV on February 26, 1984.

These new technologies drastically altered the marketplace, making "I'll wait for it on video" a perfectly reasonable decision. The digital revolution of the 2000s further accelerated this trend. Streaming platforms allow viewers to access new releases from home, leading to even shorter theatrical windows, as studios prioritize digital releases for broader reach, which has a hurtful impact on independent movie theaters.

The result is an unforgiving marketplace where a theatrical run can and will be cut short by either the distributors or the theaters themselves. As the gap between theater screen and TV screen has become vanishingly small, bad movies get whacked faster than ever. But studios have been pulling bad or underperforming movies from theaters for years.

Here are 10 sci-fi movies that were quickly pulled from theaters.