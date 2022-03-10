Shorter Release Windows Are Spelling Big Trouble For Indie Theater Chains

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to a number of indie theater presidents about the effects of the pandemic and shorter movie release windows on their businesses. While these "Dollar Houses" have long provided a middle ground for those who enjoy seeing films on the big screen with a crowd but can't afford full ticket prices on a regular basis (or, in select cases, simply feel a movie doesn't seem promising enough to merit the full price of admission, and fairly so), that option is rapidly starting to go away:

"It's surprising how quickly second-run has been decimated and habits have changed," laments Regency Theatres president Lyndon Golin, whose company still operates discount theaters in Ventura and Moreno Valley, in addition to 21 first-run locations. "We were a communal experience that everyone could afford."

THR goes on to list Pacific Theatres, Arclight Cinemas, Studio Movie Grill, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and Laemmle Theatres in Los Angeles as indie movie theater chains that have either permanently closed, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, or been forced to sell their properties and recapitalize since 2020. In order to stay afloat, many chains have taken to screening films that are already available on the home market, albeit no longer at reduced ticket prices in some cases. They've also started focusing on movies that are either more commercial or appeal to younger age brackets, leaving less room for titles that skew older or have more niche appeal.

The short of it? Where I was once able to see everything from kid-friendly Disney-backed box office flops to original R-rated adult fare at "Dollar Houses" when I was younger, those venues are increasingly focusing on showing massive hits like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "The Batman," and at the same price of admission as your average Cinemark or AMC theater. I won't pretend like I have an easy solution for the situation, either, nor have I forgotten that there are far bigger problems in the film industry right now (to say nothing of the world at large).

But I still reserve the right to feel a little sad about it.