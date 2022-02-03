Alamo Drafthouse Announces Seven-Theater Expansion, Including Chicago

In a press release, the folks behind Alamo Drafthouse Cinema revealed that they will be opening new theaters in Chicago, Birmingham, St. Louis, Staten Island, Arlington, Grand Prairie (Texas), and Glendale (Colorado). The theaters in Chicago, Birmingham, and St. Louis will be the first in those regions, and they will all join the nearly 40 other locations across the country. As a part of Alamo Drafthouse's commitment to preserving 35mm film, the St. Louis and Staten Island locations will also offer celluloid projection.

The Staten Island theater will be a kung-fu themed location with 9 screens, The Flying Guillotine bar (in collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA), and an all-martial arts free-rental video store. The Chicago location will be directly across the street from Wrigley Field with plans to open in fall 2022. The Arlington, VA location will join the three other area Virginia locations and offer nine screens. In St. Louis, a 10-screen theater is being built in St. Louis' Midtown district, and is expected to open fall 2022. The Glendale, CO, location will join the newly-reopened Denver locations, and the 9-screen theater is planned to open in late 2023. Grand Prairie, TX, will see a 10-screen theater open sometime in early 2024. The Birmingham location broke ground on February 3, 2022, with plans to open in spring 2024.

There are some big movies coming to theaters in 2022, ranging from big blockbusters like "The Batman" and "Top Gun: Maverick" to more low-key anticipated releases like "The Northman" and "Nope," and the Alamo Drafthouse will be ready to share them all with film fans across the country. All of the new locations will be paired with full-service bars including craft cocktails, wine, and local craft beers on tap, so a night at the movies can be a truly delicious experience.

Find more information on Alamo Drafthouse and get tickets at Drafthouse.com.