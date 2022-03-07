The Batman Flaps Its Way To A $250 Million Global Opening Weekend

Reeves' iteration of the iconic superhero is steeped in anguish and pain, and there has never been a sadder, more emo version of the Caped Crusader on the big screen (which is a good thing). Audiences seem to be resonating with this take, along with the portrayal of Gotham at its grimmest, as the film as a whole etches a fun, compelling narrative arc while delving deep into necessary social commentary.

Ticket sales have admittedly been bolstered due to the overarching positive reviews that the film received, along with the clear eagerness of moviegoers during the pre-ticket sales process, and a general curiosity to find out how Reeves went on to tackle the mantle of the masked hero. This, of course, is a big win for Warner Bros., given what a massive commercial win "The Batman" is turning out to be, considering the fact that the film's $200 million production budget has been already met during the opening weekend. Moreover, given the grand scale of "The Batman," it definitely warrants repeated viewings, which is definitely why most people are going back to the theaters for a second viewing, which, for some reason, resonates more strongly than the first (it sure did for me).

Achieving such high levels of possibility amid pandemic circumstances is, by no means, easy, but the trajectory for the noir detective narrative has been smooth-sailing so far. "The Batman" earned $120 million from 74 overseas markets, and the situation is still developing, hence the numbers will inevitably be much higher in a span of a few more weeks. With no major releases, especially ones along the superhero strain, stand in between "The Batman" and its soar to success, the film will purportedly hit bonafide blockbuster status. Apart from "The Batman," Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movies since March 2020 were "Godzilla vs. Kong," which made $100 million in North America, and "Dune," which grossed $109 million in North America.

"The Batman" is currently playing in theaters. The film will land on HBO Max on April 19, 2022.