Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Blasts Past $500 Million Worldwide In 10 Days

Ultimately, it's looking like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be filed in the "success" column for Marvel Studios — but what does that mean for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe? After years of "superhero fatigue" speculation being swiftly dampened by each new MCU box office record, those portents of doom have started to show signs of coming true over the past year.

Though "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was buoyed by the return of "Spider-Man" director Sam Raimi and the promise of big multiversal cameos, other recent superhero sequels — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — have been consistently delivering lower box office totals than the previous movies in their respective franchises. Though it still has a way to go, it's looking like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will continue this trend: grossing less than "Vol. 2" did in 2017, even before adjusting for inflation.

That's with a significant advantage over other MCU releases, mind you. The "Guardians" films have all been relatively self-contained, with the gang of space misfits guest-starring in the Avengers' adventures and the wider MCU rather than being integral to it. They're technically part of a superhero mega-franchise but they have more space opera DNA than superhero movie DNA, and therefore are less impacted by superhero fatigue. Most importantly, they've had James Gunn at the helm delivering a strong, consistent, personal creative vision.

The next test for the MCU is Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels," releasing in November. Chief among that movie's challenges: two of the main characters — Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau — were established in Disney+ TV shows, leaving casual MCU fans who haven't watched those shows out of the loop (Monica appeared as a child in "Captain Marvel," but she's been through some major changes since then courtesy of "WandaVision"). Kang the Conqueror's leap from "Loki" to "Quantumania" proved less successful than Marvel anticipated, and the studio might be regretting announcing "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" as the next big team-up movie.

All this is to say that while it's great for the Guardians to go out on a high note, the future of the MCU still hangs in the balance.