Studio 666 Is A Real Movie About The Foo Fighters Moving Into A Haunted House
In what sounds like a rejected episode of "Scooby-Doo," the movie "Studio 666" will follow the Foo Fighters as they try to record a new album in a haunted house. Yes, I promise you: this is a real movie, and the Foo Fighters are all on board to play themselves. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin all appear in the film, with BJ McDonnell directing. Grohl says the film started as "a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible," and now we'll all get to see "Studio 666" when it arrives in February 2022.
Dave Grohl vs. Ghosts
Man, Hollywood these days, let me tell ya. I'm so sick of Tinseltown pumping out the same old movie again and again. You know what I'm talking about – the type of movie where the rock band Foo Fighters moves into a haunted house. Okay, in fairness, that's not your typical movie at all, and I'm genuinely intrigued over "Studio 666," an upcoming horror-comedy that will have the famous band members playing themselves. Open Road Films has acquired worldwide rights to "Studio 666," and they're planning a wide domestic theatrical release in 2,000+ theatres on February 25, 2022. The film's international release date will be announced soon.
Here's the "Studio 666" synopsis:
In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.
I can't say I'm much of a Foo Fighters fan, but my curiosity has been piqued here. I'm also holding out hope that one of the ghosts in the haunted mansion is Kurt Cobain, but that's probably asking too much.
Is This a Real Movie?
Right about now you might be asking, "Hey, is this even a real movie?" It is! I swear! There's even a poster.
But, if the whole idea sounds kind of silly to you, that seems to be the point. "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level... A full-length feature horror comedy film," said Dave Grohl, adding:
"Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album "Medicine at Midnight" (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f***ing ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will f*** you up."
Director BJ McDonnell added:
"STUDIO 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school 'Band' movie. It's been years since we've seen something like the Beatles 'Help!', The Monkees 'Head', or 'KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park.' Take that 60's / 70's old school band film fun, mix it with horror and STUDIO 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film."
"Studio 666" is based on a story by Dave Grohl, with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. Look for it in theaters on February 25, 2022.