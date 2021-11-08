Studio 666 Is A Real Movie About The Foo Fighters Moving Into A Haunted House

Man, Hollywood these days, let me tell ya. I'm so sick of Tinseltown pumping out the same old movie again and again. You know what I'm talking about – the type of movie where the rock band Foo Fighters moves into a haunted house. Okay, in fairness, that's not your typical movie at all, and I'm genuinely intrigued over "Studio 666," an upcoming horror-comedy that will have the famous band members playing themselves. Open Road Films has acquired worldwide rights to "Studio 666," and they're planning a wide domestic theatrical release in 2,000+ theatres on February 25, 2022. The film's international release date will be announced soon.

Here's the "Studio 666" synopsis:

In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

I can't say I'm much of a Foo Fighters fan, but my curiosity has been piqued here. I'm also holding out hope that one of the ghosts in the haunted mansion is Kurt Cobain, but that's probably asking too much.