How Sydney Sweeney Feels About Christy Bombing At The Box Office
Sydney Sweeney, of "Euphoria" and "Anyone But You" fame, is one of the most popular stars on the planet right now. Even so, the actor has been on a serious cold streak at the box office as of late, culminating with the release of her biopic about boxer Christy Martin, "Christy." Hailing from new distributor Black Bear, the film absolutely bombed in theaters over the weekend. To say it was a bad opening would be an understatement. Sweeney, however, is taking it all in stride.
"Christy" flat-out flopped with just $1.3 million on over 2,000 screens last weekend, making it one of the worst openings ever for a new movie premiering in that many theaters. Taking to Instagram on Monday after the numbers came out, Sweeney shared her thoughts on the matter. The actor shared behind-the-scenes photos from director David Michôd's biopic, stating they don't "make art for the numbers" and expressing how proud she is of the movie overall. Here's what she had to offer on the matter:
"I am so deeply proud of this movie. Proud of the film David made. Proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we've helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy's story could save lives. Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded."
Sydney Sweeney is taking Christy in stride
"So, yes, I'm proud. Why? because we don't always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. [A]nd 'Christy' has been the most impactful project of my life. [T]hank you, Christy. I love you," Sweeney concluded.
Sweeney really broke out as a movie star when "Anyone But You" made a shocking $220 million at the box office in late 2023. However, nearly everything since then has been tough sledding, save for her minor indie horror hit "Immaculate." Sony's "Madame Web" was a major flop, one Sweeney also took in stride (and one she can't be blamed for). But as a central movie star? Sweeney's had three misfires in a row.
The long-delayed "Americana" hit theaters in August and made just $500,000 in its debut. It was dead on arrival. Then came director Ron Howard's "Eden," which boasted an A-list ensemble cast. It also flamed out with just $1 million on opening weekend. Now, "Christy" joins this unfortunate list. It's fairly remarkable that Sweeney, at least publicly, is putting a positive spin on the situation.
Christy Martin's story is downright harrowing, as she endured unimaginable abuse at the hands of her ex-husband, Jim Martin, who eventually shot and stabbed her. Martin still managed to become a trailblazer in the world of women's boxing. It's a compelling story and certainly feels worthy of the biopic treatment.
Still, these sorts of movies have struggled at the box office lately. October 2025 was the worst October at the box office in nearly 30 years, with films like Dwayne Johnson's "The Smashing Machine" bombing badly. Again, it's hard to blame this movie's failure entirely on Sweeney, but it's unfortunate all the same. Here's hoping it finds its audience on VOD/streaming.
"Christy" is now playing in theaters.