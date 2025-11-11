How Sydney Sweeney Feels About Christy Bombing At The Box Office

"So, yes, I'm proud. Why? because we don't always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. [A]nd 'Christy' has been the most impactful project of my life. [T]hank you, Christy. I love you," Sweeney concluded.

Sweeney really broke out as a movie star when "Anyone But You" made a shocking $220 million at the box office in late 2023. However, nearly everything since then has been tough sledding, save for her minor indie horror hit "Immaculate." Sony's "Madame Web" was a major flop, one Sweeney also took in stride (and one she can't be blamed for). But as a central movie star? Sweeney's had three misfires in a row.

The long-delayed "Americana" hit theaters in August and made just $500,000 in its debut. It was dead on arrival. Then came director Ron Howard's "Eden," which boasted an A-list ensemble cast. It also flamed out with just $1 million on opening weekend. Now, "Christy" joins this unfortunate list. It's fairly remarkable that Sweeney, at least publicly, is putting a positive spin on the situation.

Christy Martin's story is downright harrowing, as she endured unimaginable abuse at the hands of her ex-husband, Jim Martin, who eventually shot and stabbed her. Martin still managed to become a trailblazer in the world of women's boxing. It's a compelling story and certainly feels worthy of the biopic treatment.

Still, these sorts of movies have struggled at the box office lately. October 2025 was the worst October at the box office in nearly 30 years, with films like Dwayne Johnson's "The Smashing Machine" bombing badly. Again, it's hard to blame this movie's failure entirely on Sweeney, but it's unfortunate all the same. Here's hoping it finds its audience on VOD/streaming.

"Christy" is now playing in theaters.