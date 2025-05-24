How Sydney Sweeney Feels About Marvel's Madame Web Flopping At The Box Office

Hey, remember "Madame Web?" It's fine if you don't, but I'll quickly refresh your memory. Just as Sony's weird little cinematic universe of sidelined "Spider-Man" characters started petering out in earnest (after "Morbius" but before "Kraven the Hunter," to give you a sense of the timeline), S.J. Clarkson's "Madame Web" hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2024 and deeply underwhelmed audiences in the process. Not only was it critically panned, but it also absolutely bombed at the box office, throwing yet another nail into the coffin of what was once called "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" or the SSU.

The film stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced, and the three of them have all moved onto greener pastures (by which I mean critically or even commercially successful projects). So, what does Sweeney think about the movie that now sits comfortably in her filmography right between the massively successful romantic comedy "Anyone But You" and the religious horror flick "Immaculate?"

Sweeney sat down with Empire Magazine for its summer issue and, when interviewer Rebecca Nicholson asked about the superhero flop, Sweeney was incredibly diplomatic. "I mean, I had a really fun time, so that is all that matters to me," Sweeney demurred. "I think that if you are enjoying what you do, it doesn't really matter what the outcome is, on a box office level. Of course, you want the film to be celebrated and loved and successful, because then everyone succeeds."

Sweeney went on to host "Saturday Night Live" in early March 2024 and, during her monologue, she took the smallest of swipes at the box office fortunes of "Madame Web" while discussing her most recent projects. "You might have seen me in 'Anyone But You' or 'Euphoria,'" Sweeney said, before continuing, "You definitely did not see me in 'Madame Web.'" (Based on the box office haul, she's probably not wrong!) Elsewhere in the interview, though, Sweeney revealed that "Madame Web" appealed to her in the first place for some pretty interesting reasons.