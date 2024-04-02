Madame Web Is Hilariously Short Of A Box Office Milestone, Adding Insult To Injury

One would be forgiven for not having thought about "Madame Web" for several weeks, but as the movie's theatrical run has wound down, it has come to our attention that its running total is in a pretty darkly hilarious place. Sony's latest Marvel Comics adaptation is currently just a few dollars (relatively speaking) shy of breaking $100 million worldwide. And given that it doesn't seem to be playing in any theaters right now, it will probably be stuck just shy of that milestone in the history books.

Director S.J. Clarkson's "Madame Web" has sold $99,312,851 worth of tickets worldwide. That includes $43.8 million domestically. Relative to what superhero movies have been making in theaters over the past 20 years, less than $700,000 is right next to nothing. Unfortunately, a combination of factors led to this film's demise. Critics were generally pretty unkind to it. (You can read /Film's "Madame Web" review right here.) More importantly, audiences didn't respond to the material either, and the film never recovered from its borderline disastrous opening weekend. The only thing that saved this from being an unmitigated disaster for Sony is the studio's thrifty spending, as the movie carries a reported $80 million budget. That's exceptionally low for a comic book film.

Be that as it may, this one is still going to lose money, at least in the short run. Who knows? Maybe over time, between VOD, Blu-ray sales, streaming, and other revenue streams, it might eventually get out of the red. But after marketing expenses and the cut that theaters take, the studio is a long way off from that. And, quite frankly, no studio is making a superhero movie in the hopes of barely breaking even. These are meant to be cash-cow propositions. But the times are changing and changing fast.