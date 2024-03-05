Dakota Johnson 'Will Never Do Anything' Like Madame Web Again

Hey, remember "Madame Web"? The latest attempt from Sony to cash in on all-things-Spider-Man opened a few weeks ago — and promptly flopped at the box office. Reviews weren't kind, either (although ours was a little more positive than others — you can read it here). In fact, "Madame Web" seemed doomed from the start. The only trailer for the film was met with ridicule, and the press tour leading up to release featured star Dakota Johnson seemingly distancing herself from the picture before anyone even had a chance to see it. Now, in the wake of the film's failure, Johnson is opening up about the experience, and her comments are well-said and eye-opening.

Speaking with Bustle, Johnson touched on the sorry state of making movies like "Madame Web" today. Specifically, she derided the fact that these superhero flicks are often made by committee rather than via artistic vision. "It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee," Johnson said. She added: