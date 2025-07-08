12 Actors Who Hated Playing Their Characters

For actors, sometimes their biggest breakout roles feel more like curses rather than blessings. There are an infinite number of reasons why an actor won't look back fondly on the time they spent playing a certain character. Some actors hated working with directors, but for others, the amount of effort they put into a role might've been too extreme to be at all enjoyable, which is certainly common among superhero movie actors that transform their bodies to play incredibly powerful individuals.

For these actors, their hated roles vary from projects they wish they could forget to projects nobody ever will, spanning box office bombs and beloved blockbusters. In a lot of cases, the actors themselves might even like how the film ended up, even if they had a bad time making it. From performers who hated their breakout characters to stars that couldn't handle the pressure they were under, these roles are not any of these actors' favorites from their respective filmographies.

Here are 12 actors who hated playing certain characters in movies or TV shows.