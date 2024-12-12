Jim Carrey Has One Condition To Return As The Grinch

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, so fans will be happy to know that its lead star is open to returning to that universe. Adapted from Dr. Seuss' classic book of the same name, the film sees Jim Carrey play a green, holiday-hating monster who befriends a young girl and eventually finds his festive spirit. Despite being a feel-good Christmas caper, however, the film was rocked with behind-the-scenes woes and Carrey has been vocal about hating the experience. Despite this, the actor is open to playing the Grinch again — but he has one condition.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Carrey admitted that "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" wasn't a fun movie to make. However, film technology has evolved since the year 2000, so he'd consider reprising the role if the Grinch was digitally created this time. In his own words:

"The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process. The children were in my mind all the time. 'It's for the kids. It's for the kids. It's for the kids.' And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world."

Some fans might be shocked to learn that Carrey is open to reprising the character. After all, making the first movie was like literal torture for him, and it also had a negative effect on some of his colleagues.