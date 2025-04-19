10 Actors With Disgusting On-Set Habits

Everyone's experienced that one co-worker who insists on dropping an air biscuit around the printer and copier, loves to warm up the stinkiest fish in a microwave, or forgets to flush the toilet after they go. For actors and crew members, they too need to put up with other people's disgusting on-set habits. It could be anything from a refusal to take a shower on a daily basis to someone's butt adding unnecessary sound effects to every scene. Whichever way, it's a gross experience for the people who need to deal with the perpetrator and put up with whatever's going down.

Advertisement

What's surprising is how many top A-list talent possess these "special" quirks. For instance, Robert Pattinson and Brad Pitt aren't renowned for being the cleanest people on a film set, so it's probably best to apply a 20-meter radius when around them on a particularly hot day. Also, it's advisable that you don't sneak a sip out of any water bottle belonging to Dwayne Johnson, because let's just say it isn't only water he's storing in there.

Ah, the joys of dealing with people and their quirks — it's the one aspect of work that no one ever tells you about or prepares you for in life. So, with that being said, let's check out the actors with the most disgusting on-set habits. Maybe run a bath or shower in the meantime, because you'll want to scrub yourself clean after reading all these stories. Yeah, they're super gross.

Advertisement