10 Actors Who Refused To Shoot Kissing Scenes

Classic Hollywood star Ingrid Bergman once said, "A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." The Swedish actress knows a thing or two about the power of a kiss, as she was one half of one of the most iconic kisses in cinematic history when she and Humphrey Bogart starred in "Casablanca." However, as powerful as a kiss can be, sometimes the act of kissing may be a bridge too far for an actor behind a given character.

Regardless of what a script says a character is meant to do, sometimes there are certain things that an actor will refuse to do. For whatever reason, they may decide that they don't want to do their own stunts or have any nude scenes, as tasteful as they might. And there have been plenty of instances where stars have chosen not to participate in kissing scenes as well.

From a lack of chemistry to sickness to something a bit more complicated, here are some instances where actors refused to shoot kissing scenes with their co-stars.