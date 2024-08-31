Denzel Washington Refused To Shoot These Pelican Brief Scenes With Julia Roberts

As much as audiences today may want to pretend that interracial romance on screen was a settled topic by the '90s, coverage from the time seems to indicate otherwise. A Jet magazine article from 1998 mentions the "Virtuosity" anecdote in an article titled "Is It Still Taboo For Blacks And Whites To Kiss In Movies?" The article notes that actors like Wesley Snipes and Laurence Fishburne were "braving these roles" at the time, while movies like "The Pelican Brief" and the Morgan Freeman-Ashley Judd thriller "Kiss the Girls" toned down or eliminated the affection between characters who were into one another in the source material.

The Jet article also gives more context to Washington's thoughts on the matter, with the actor recalling that it was both Black women and white men who "hated" his interracial kiss scene in "The Mighty Quinn," and a woman in the audience also shouted "Denzel, you promised!" He's quoted explaining his thought process behind his rejection of certain love scenes to the Chicago-Sun Times: "It goes to show you that when the audience sees a love scene on film, they put themselves up there. It's like Tom Cruise or Denzel is kissing you. So in a certain way, I belong to these women, and they had a spontaneous reaction to the kiss."

So, has Washington kept up his no-kiss policy in the years since "The Pelican Brief"? If anything, he may have broadened it. Regardless of the race of his co-star, the actor has actually rarely kissed anyone on screen at all, especially in the decades since "The Pelican Brief." One memorable exception is "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who did get to share a kiss with the actor back in the '80s while filming "The Mighty Quinn." As for her review of the big romantic moment? She says it was "[even] better than you think."