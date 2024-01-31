The Correct Order To Watch The Scary Movie Franchise

Fun trivia: one of the working titles for Wes Craven's 1996 slasher satire "Scream" was "Scary Movie." Filmmaker Keenan Ivory Wayans got wind of this trivia, and decided in 2000 to make a film called "Scary Movie" intended to satirize the popularity of "Scream." The late 1990s were a curious time in popular culture, as there weren't too many dominant horror trends. Popular music was beginning to comment on its own self-awareness (see: "Flagpole Sitta") and irony became ironic. Self-reflection went from a healthy Socratic exercise into a loop of eternal recurrence. By 2000, we became so busy commenting on our own commentaries, that it was hard to see where we started. This is where "Scary Movie" dropped in.

Make no mistake, "Scary Movie" is unfunny, as are its many sequels. They're cheap, homophobic, and vulgar. Wayans took his model from spoof filmmakers like Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker, but aimed to make something infinitely more crass; his spoofery was mixed with the gross-out comedy trends of the day. His references to other movies tended to be mere callbacks, presented without criticism or wit. The template laid out by "Scary Movie" gave rise to the Friedberg/Seltzer comedies of the late 2000s, some of the most abysmal comedy films ever made. Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, not incidentally, wrote the screenplay for "Scary Movie."

There were only five films called "Scary Movie" released from 2000 to 2013, and they were handily marked by Arabic numerals so keeping track of them is simple. As such, we here at /Film will also include a master list of all the Friedberg/Seltzer comedies that night serve as spiritual successors to "Scary Movie." For good measure, we will also include the "Scream" movies on a tertiary list, just for a full diagram of the trends from beginning to end.