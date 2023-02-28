Hollywood Shuffle Director Robert Townsend On The Staying Power Of His Debut Film [Exclusive Interview]

How has it felt watching this film evolve into such a cultural touchstone across these 30-plus years, and especially getting the Criterion treatment now?

It's really a beautiful feeling, I'm not going to lie. This was my first movie. I had never directed anything. I just felt it was funny. I felt like we wanted to say something. We did say something. And the fact that the film still resonates with audiences across the world is a really good feeling, because I think we planted seeds. We planted seeds about how actors are treated in Hollywood, how the Hollywood system works, how Black actors are part of the problem too because they accept these roles ... it's a film about empowerment, so the fact that the Criterion Collection now is like, "Hey, we want to give you the Criterion treatment," it's a good day all the way around.

As a filmmaker, I have watched so many Criterion films to hear the director's commentary and how the film was made and the behind-the-scenes. And to get this treatment now, where people can hear me talk about my journey — because I've never really talked about "Hollywood Shuffle" in depth, so this is the first time. It's a beautiful thing when you create something and it withstands the test of time.

I know you said in the past that all of your films are your babies, but in terms of "Hollywood Shuffle," do you have a favorite moment or a favorite skit that you look back on and you're like, "That was probably one of my favorite parts of making that"?

Let me say this. The film holds up, so I could say, "Oh, it's Sam Ace, the black-and-white with Jheri Curl. That makes me laugh. It's Sneakin' in the Movies, the zombie pimps." But I think the Black Acting School makes me laugh because that was really life in Hollywood as actors. Something like, "Okay, you're the brother. You're the bad one. Watch me do it, brother. You're a homeboy. Come on, brother."

I was looking at it when we were putting together the Criterion [edition], and it's the actors that are in that who really sell the bulls***. Grand Bush, when he goes, "Yeah, I played a rapist twice. That was fun." It's just the absurdity of the world, but that's what we really went through. You would have conversations like that. But I just think we made a lot of beautiful statements in that film. The runaway slaves and the Mandingo as he leaves with the white girl ... I mean, we were just being bad boys and just having fun.