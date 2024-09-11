The Only Beverly Hills, 90210 Actors To Appear In Every Episode

Warning: This article includes mentions of sexual assault.

For super-producer Aaron Spelling, the man behind such preposterously entertaining television series as "Charlie's Angels," "The Love Boat," and "Dynasty," the best case scenario for the high school drama "Beverly Hills 90210" was that it would be a Thursday night counterprogramming hit. It certainly wasn't going to win its 9 PM time slot. Though NBC was experimenting with its 9:30 spot (it eventually found a fairly decent fit in "Seinfeld"), "Cheers," the top-rated show on television, had the front end of the slot on lockdown. But, hey, perhaps Spelling and the show's young creator, Darren Star, could siphon off enough young viewers to convince Fox to give it a second season, preferably on a different night.

The show was barely a blip on the pop culture radar, giving Fox an easy excuse to blow millions on another hour-long block of cannon fodder to get blasted to bits by "Cheers." Instead, it put in a rush order for a second season to be run during the summer, when every other major series was airing reruns. The beach setting and the easy-on-the-eyes cast became appointment television for kids on a Thursday night, a day before new movies hit theaters (that's how it worked 33 years ago). Suddenly, Fox had a significant swath of the teen population debating the hotness of nice guy Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley), bad-ish boy Dylan McKay (Luke Perry) and jock Steve Sanders (Ian Ziering). Straight guys could pretend they weren't watching, but Brenda Walsh (Shannon Doherty) and Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) were an irresistible Betty/Veronica tag team.

"Beverly Hills 90210" didn't just survive, it thrived. Amazingly, for a show with such a popular young cast, there was very little turnover at the top. But only four of the core eight appeared in every episode. Who were they?