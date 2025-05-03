10 Best Florence Pugh Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

The modern era of Hollywood only has a handful of true movie stars. The definition of the role has changed fundamentally over the years as the studio system morphed and shifted, and as a result, the amount of undeniably bankable stars the studios actually want to invest in has dwindled. But in the small handful that still remains, Florence Pugh shines as one of the brightest and best movie stars we have today.

Advertisement

She is absolutely fearless in front of the camera, and her taste in roles supports her obvious drive to find the most exciting and challenging ways to build her craft. Though her career has been, realistically, quite short so far, Pugh has already established herself as a risk-taker, and because of that, audiences are excited to show up when she makes the choice to lend her skills to a project. Honestly, she's rarely in something that doesn't deserve high praise.

So without further ado, ere are Florence Pugh's 10 best movies and TV shows, ranked.