Zach Braff Used Part Of Florence Pugh's Real Life As Inspiration For A Good Person [Exclusive]

In the new film "A Good Person," Florence Pugh ("Black Widow," "Don't Worry Darling") plays Allison, a young woman whose life is derailed when she is involved in a fatal car accident with her soon-to-be sister-in-law. She spirals into an addiction to oxycontin, and while in recovery, she begins to write songs. Pugh performs them herself in the film, something that, as it turns out, the actor has a history with.

"A Good Person" is written, directed, and produced by Zach Braff ("Scrubs," "Garden State"), who wrote the role specifically for Pugh, who stars alongside Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, and Celeste O'Connor. /Film's own Ethan Anderton recently got a chance to speak to Braff about "A Good Person," and asked him whether or not he worked with Pugh on the lyrics and development of the original songs.

Braff said of Pugh's songs in the film: