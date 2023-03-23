How Zach Braff Grew From Garden State And Wanted To Emulate James L. Brooks For A Good Person [Exclusive Interview]

How do you walk that thin line between real drama and melodrama? Because it's very difficult to do something with this kind of subject matter without veering into that melodramatic territory. As a writer and director, how do you do that?

I think, for me, I have to use restraint, because I think it's very easy to go too far. It's tricky when you have these incredible actors that are breaking your heart. But it's real, and there's a very thin line between raw and real and then melodrama. For me, I constantly, I need advice from other creative people. My editor, Dan Schalk, he's an editor I've never worked with before, and he really helped me be restrained. There are other filmmakers that I look up to, who I showed the film to, and they gave me good advice on where I might be pushing and being restrained.

I think with music and score, you need to really be restrained. There are some really impactful scenes in this movie that happened, just totally a blank slate and no score at all. Whereas I think a younger me would've pushed score on it, just because it just felt right. But I do think that's a part of restraint, letting the actor and the dialogue just sit without having the score comment on it. All of that stuff I'm learning. I'm continuing to learn as a filmmaker and hopefully getting better. And that's all stuff I'm learning as I go.

For sure. You mentioned these great performances, and this is your second time working with Morgan Freeman. But I read that you were still afraid to ask him to take this role in this movie. What made you change your mind, and do you find that you still have to hype yourself up in order to give him direction?

Oh, dude, absolutely. Every single morning in the mirror, I was giving myself pep talks. And we're friendly with each other. I've directed him twice now. He's just very intimidating. I mean, he's Morgan Freeman. So I definitely had to be talking to myself in the mirror, like, "You've got this, don't be a wimp."

I just directed Harrison Ford too [in "Shrinking"], and what I find with these great legends is, it doesn't matter if they're them or they're someone fresh out of acting school. Everybody wants a leader. They want someone with a plan and a vision and to take control of the reins. When they see that there's not, and they see that you don't know what you're doing, that's when they get pissed off and things go rogue.

So with Morgan, the good thing is he had seen me direct a much bigger movie, a heist comedy in Manhattan. It was big, and it was a huge crew, and it was a lot. So when it came down to a small movie shot in 26 days, I just didn't think he'd say yes. He doesn't do a lot of indie movies. He certainly doesn't attach himself to movies that don't have financing, and that was our case. But my father always said to try, so I thought, you know what, I'm just going to try because what do I have to lose? What's the worst thing that happen? He says, "No." And I sent it to him, and I thought, "Oh gosh, I'm going to have to wait two weeks to even hear if he's going to read it." And he called me the next day and he didn't even say hello. I just picked up the phone and he said, "I see myself on every page of this script." And I was like, "Does that mean yes?" And he's like, "Yes, that means yes."

That's great.

And then I had this wonderful image in my mind, which was the New Jersey diner scene of Florence Pugh, opposite Morgan Freeman, the most exciting ingenue opposite this great, grand Obi-Wan master. And I just thought, "Wow, I want to see that movie. I want to see those two interact."