A Good Person Trailer: Florence Pugh And Morgan Freeman Find Redemption In The New Zach Braff-Directed Film
"Scrubs" and "Garden State" star, Zach Braff, is jumping back into the director's chair after several awards nominations. Today we have the first trailer for his latest film, "A Good Person," starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman. Production began on the project in October 2021, and it will be released in the spring of next year.
In the film, Pugh's character Allison is involved in a fatal accident, according to a report from Deadline. In the wake of the tragedy, Allison develops an "unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law," who is played by Freeman, which helps her find a way forward to "live a life worth living."
In addition to Pugh and Freeman, "A Good Person" will star Celeste O'Connor ("The In-Between"), Zoe Lister-Jones ("Life in Pieces"), and Molly Shannon ("Saturday Night Live"). Braff also serves as a writer for the film, which he told Vanity Fair that he wrote during the pandemic. Braff and Pugh will act as producers as well.
Watch the A Good Person trailer
This is the first time Zach Braff has directed a feature film since 2017's "Going in Style," though he's been busy directing TV episodes and short films. Braff recently directed the "Ted Lasso" episode entitled "Biscuits," which nabbed him both a nomination for a Directors Guild of America Award as well as one for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Previously, he wrote, directed, and starred in the 2004 film "Garden State," which was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Braff also directed several episodes of the sitcom "Scrubs," in which he starred for eight seasons and guest-starred for the ninth and final season.
Earlier this year, Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh starred in the Olivia Wilde-directed film "Don't Worry Darling" opposite Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine, and the recent period psychological drama "The Wonder." She's also, of course, known for playing Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the reigning queen of "good for her" horror as Dani in "Midsommar." Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman is known for his work in films like "Driving Miss Daisy," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "Million Dollar Baby."
Also joining the cast are Chinaza Uche, Nichelle Hines, Toby Onwumere, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Oil Green, Brian Rojas, Ryann Redmond, and Sydney Morton. The pairing of Pugh and Freeman should give us some pretty powerful scenes, especially considering the subject matter. Plus, it's lovely to see Braff doing a feature film again.
"A Good Person" is expected to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.