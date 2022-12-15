A Good Person Trailer: Florence Pugh And Morgan Freeman Find Redemption In The New Zach Braff-Directed Film

"Scrubs" and "Garden State" star, Zach Braff, is jumping back into the director's chair after several awards nominations. Today we have the first trailer for his latest film, "A Good Person," starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman. Production began on the project in October 2021, and it will be released in the spring of next year.

In the film, Pugh's character Allison is involved in a fatal accident, according to a report from Deadline. In the wake of the tragedy, Allison develops an "unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law," who is played by Freeman, which helps her find a way forward to "live a life worth living."

In addition to Pugh and Freeman, "A Good Person" will star Celeste O'Connor ("The In-Between"), Zoe Lister-Jones ("Life in Pieces"), and Molly Shannon ("Saturday Night Live"). Braff also serves as a writer for the film, which he told Vanity Fair that he wrote during the pandemic. Braff and Pugh will act as producers as well.