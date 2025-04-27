15 Actors Who Hated Working With Their Directors

Like any workplace, tensions can get pretty high on Hollywood sets. Actors and crew members are often working long hours day after day to create something that is the singular vision of one person: the director. When that vision isn't clear enough for everyone to see, or that director is maybe not a healthy collaborator, things can come to a head very quickly. That's why there's a stereotype of directors being very controlling, argumentative, and narcissistic, given that, in the case of most studio films, there's a lot of responsibility on their shoulders to make a good film.

We've all heard stories about famous actors who refuse to work with each other, despite the on-screen chemistry their characters displayed. However, fewer people know the dirty details about actors who hated working with certain directors, whether it be a matter of personalities clashing, actors not being invested in the project, or other on-set difficulties that can turn what should be a dream come true like filming a movie into a nightmare.

Here are 15 instances where actors hated working with their directors.