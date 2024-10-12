Acting can be hard work, and the pressure is high when so much relies on the dynamic between the cast in a given stage, television, or film project. Between these working conditions and the larger-than-life personalities and egos that actors sometimes are notorious for, this can lead to personal conflicts behind-the-scenes. After a particularly toxic working relationship or private breakdown between actors, this occasionally results in actors refusing to work with each other again (Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes were in that boat for awhile before "Deadpool & Wolverine" came around). In many instances, these feuds spill out into a war of words in the public eye, fueling that shared animosity.

Here are some notable instances of famous actors who refuse to work with each other again on any future projects. The causes of these professional ruptures range from squabbling between actors on set during a difficult project or comments made openly after a previous collaboration. Any workplace is going to have some bad blood between coworkers, and the entertainment industry is certainly no different, but that also makes it somewhat more entertaining. These actors have made their feelings about their co-stars clear, and we shouldn't look for future collaborations any time soon.