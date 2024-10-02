Why NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Will Never Return To Acting

"NCIS" will return this fall for a staggering 22nd season, but the wildly popular crime procedural won't feature former co-star Pauley Perrette — this season, or ever again. The actress who played quirky goth forensics specialist (and certified scene-stealer) Abby Sciuto for well over a decade has been clear about as much in the past, but she recently spoke about her complete retirement from acting in a new interview with Hello! Magazine, saying she used acting as an escape from reality at some points in her career.

Perrette left "NCIS" in 2018, stating via an X post that she was subject to on-set bullying that turned physical and later setting the record straight by explaining that she would never come back to the show. "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?)" the actress posted on X in 2019, naming co-star Dan Harmon as the source of her stress. "I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it," she continued. According to The Wrap, Perrette left "amid conflict with series star Mark Harmon over an on-set incident involving a dog bite." Despite the clearly fraught situation at "NCIS," Perrette acted once more after the series, appearing in 13 episodes of the short-lived CBS show "Broke."

Now, though, the actress says she's done with that career and looking forward to experiencing life as herself. "I'm not ungrateful for the benefits that [acting] gave to me," Perrette told Hello! this week. "But I'm a different person now and I want to be here for it – the good and the bad and the painful. I want to be me all the time, and it takes a good amount of courage for me to say that to myself but it's authentically how I feel." Perrette took an unusual path to stardom initially, working in bars, cooking on a tourist boat, and "[wearing] a sandwich board on roller skates passing out fliers for Taco Bell in the Diamond District" while studying criminal science in college (per The Associated Press). One day at the bar, someone mentioned a director contact who would like Perrette for a project, and suddenly, she was working in show business.