Kiefer Sutherland Says Jack Bauer's 24 Story Is 'Unresolved,' Would Reprise The Role Again

Over the past two decades, "24" fans have sat at the edge of their seats through 10 thrilling days in Jack Bauer's (Kiefer Sutherland) life and counting. They've also sat through a season of "24: Legacy," a short-lived show that sidelined the special agent in favor of a new main character. Now, Sutherland is opening up about whether or not he'd ever consider stepping back into the role that rocked prime-time television.

In an interview with GQ Magazine (via Variety), the actor admits that he'd be open to returning as Jack Bauer, but only if the circumstances are right:

If something were to be written that made sense to me and that I thought was going to contribute to the franchise then I would be behind it, even if my participation in that were to be limited.

The actor, who is currently appearing as Franklin Delano Roosevelt on Showtime's "The First Lady," added the caveat that his willingness to get involved "will always be predicated on what I perceive is the quality of the writing." He also mentions the series' original showrunner, Howard Gordon, noting that Gordon would need to be on board if another chapter of the show featuring Sutherland would ever happen.