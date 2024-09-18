Star Trek's George Takei & William Shatner Feud, Explained

"He radiated energy and a boundless joy in his position," Takei wrote of filming early season 1 "Star Trek" with Shatner, noting that the actor playing Captain Kirk was "the single most compelling presence there, the unmistakable star of the production." While Takei doesn't explicitly explain why his opinion on Shatner changed, it's made clear through a series of fairly subtle anecdotes.

First, Shatner didn't recognize Takei when the pair worked together on an episode of "Chrysler Fever" before "Star Trek" was picked up. The actor described Shatner ignoring his question about if he'd heard any "Trek" news and trying to make up for not remembering Takei with an "aggressive show of fondness" that came across as insincere. He also described some situations where Shatner seemed to make himself the center of attention to the displeasure of the rest of the cast, like when he allegedly forced photographers doing a piece on Nimoy to leave set or, apparently, posed as if he was helping to put out an already-controlled fire on the soundstage in a clear publicity stunt. Basically, the guy just rubbed Takei (and others) the wrong way.

Over the years, Takei became pretty open about his dislike for Shatner in the press, though he often still couched it in compliments of the actor's talents. In 2004, he gave an interview with the Television Academy in which he reiterated that Shatner loved to be the center of attention, often quite literally stealing the spotlight from co-stars by getting shots of other actors cut and replaced with more of himself. By the time of Shatner's Comedy Central roast in 2006, he put it more plainly, proclaiming: "I can finally say what I've waited 40 years to say: f**k you and the horse you rode in on!"