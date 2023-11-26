William Shatner Led A Coup Against The Directors Of Star Trek Season 2

You might've heard over the years that William Shatner has a propensity for diva behavior, both on and off set. He could be controlling, selfish, and downright insulting. He's been accused of stealing lines and generally being a jerk to his "Star Trek" cast mates. James Doohan, who endeared himself to fans as the Enterprise's chief engineer Scotty, once remarked, "I wanted to thump him on more than one occasion." At a roast held in Shatner's honor, Nichelle Nichols, a television legend for her portrayal of Black communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, joked, "People say you're a pompous, arrogant, egotistical, self-centered, narcissistic jerk. I don't think you're narcissistic."

Obviously, the cast learned to deal with Shatner being Shatner, which allowed them to hang together for several decades and six feature films. They all made a good deal of money milking "Star Trek" for every cent it was worth, and thank god they did because the world needed a science fiction franchise that burst with such intelligence and hope.

Still, for those charged with directing Shatner, there have been times when his meddlesome ways have made their life, and the task of completing an episode or movie, incredibly difficult. This stretches all the way back to the production of the original series in the late 1960s, particularly the second season. Shatner had settled into the role of Captain James T. Kirk and desired input into the writing of the scripts. In doing so, he challenged the authority of the series' directors, which led to a fraught atmosphere on set.