The 15 Best Actors Who Have Never Won An Oscar

Every awards season, movie fans and aspiring pundits across the country become obsessed with the ever-coveted Academy Awards. The longstanding awards show has long been considered the holy grail of the film industry and can often feel like an all-encompassing part of the discourse, particularly around the four acting categories. In the lead-up to Oscar Sunday, many of us debate who will win, and once the ceremony comes and goes, there are still debates over who should have won.

Amidst this hubbub, it's important to remember that the Oscars are but a modicum of what represents the best performances in film. In fact, several of the best actors working today have never been given the honor of an Oscar despite years of treasured performances. The disparity between what Oscar voters love and what history remembers has always been a widening gap, but we can guarantee these 15 omissions from the winner's circle are particularly egregious.