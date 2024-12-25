Every Actor Who Has Played Nosferatu (And What They Look Like Without Makeup)

Because of the nature of the original "Nosferatu," there's an added fascination to the 1979 remake "Nosferatu the Vampyre." It's not just the fact that the film marked one of several collaborations between the iconic German filmmaker Werner Herzog and star Klaus Kinski, although that does help out quite a lot. It's that Herzog wound up remaking both "Nosferatu" and "Dracula" in the same go. While the title of the film is both a deliberate nod to the Murnau masterpiece and a clear enough reminder to audiences that this is a horror film, the character played by Kinski is called ... Count Dracula.

Yes, while the title of the film calls back to the Murnau movie, as does the makeup that Kinski had to don each day of the production, Herzog's version of this quintessential story is very much in line with what Stoker wrote. Certainly, anyone familiar enough with the broad strokes of the Stoker story will recognize from Murnau's film (as well as the Eggers remake about which more shortly) which characters align with those in the book. But to watch Herzog's film is an even more uncanny experience because of how smoothly and swiftly he blends his two specific inspirations.

Kinski, for his part, was the kind of actor very much in line with the others who will be covered in this article. Yes, he indeed had to undergo a four-hour transformation each day in the makeup chair to have the bald head, the pale skin, the pointed teeth, the stretched-back ears, and the long fingernails of the Schreck-esque version of Nosferatu. But Kinski was the type of performer whose dynamic and elastic face was such that he was always as compelling without makeup as he was when portraying the moody vampire.

That is one of the more notable aspects of Herzog's "Nosferatu the Vampyre" — the familiarity with some of the key actors. Even if you're not steeped in German cinema of the 1970s, you'd likely remember Kinski from films like "For a Few Dollars More" or co-stars like Isabelle Adjani (as Lucy Harker) from "Possession" or "Ishtar", and Bruno Ganz (as Jonathan Harker) from "Wings of Desire" or as Hitler in "Downfall." (Yes, that's Ganz in the Hitler-shouting meme we've all seen a million times.) Kinski's take on Nosferatu, thus, is both effectively creepy but a little familiar. Certainly, he's not attempting to be suave like Bela Lugosi was, but aside from bringing the Count into the world of color film, this "Nosferatu" ends up as a hybrid that can't hope to top its standard-breaking predecessor.