10 Years Ago, Jake Gyllenhaal Starred In The Perfect Crime Thriller That Was Robbed At The Oscars

The bleak, agenda-driven world of "Nightcrawler" feels perpetually drenched in darkness even during daytime, as if the warmth of the sun is dimmed and cannot reach someone like Bloom, who remains detached from all things pleasant or authentic. If we root ourselves in his perspective, Bloom does not have the luxury to ache for these softer sentiments, as his unhinged desperation has kept him alive so far, so it is second nature for him to rely on such unsavory instincts.

Director of Photography Robert Elswit injects a sense of morbid beauty in every scene Bloom is in, and we are compelled to follow his gaze and inhabit it, be it when he's capturing the aftermath of a terrible car wreckage or the last words of a dying man he has willingly betrayed. The results are discombobulating, and that is the purpose, as his crime scene footage is not that of an uninvolved bystander, but an involved voyeur reveling in his capacity to twist and deform the truth.

As Bloom's work gains traction, he develops a taste for power, and this hunger gradually displaces the need for survival, especially when he realizes that he can get away with his amoral actions as long as corrupt channel executives keep feeding into his compulsions. When Bloom coerces Romina into sexual favors in exchange for offering more "cutting-edge" crime footage, it is not just an act of sexual predation, but a ruthless affirmation of flipped power dynamics, where he wants to prove that he can force an authority figure into doing his bidding. Gyllenhaal plays these scenes with the same gaunt, blank-stared glee that he adopts during his night-crawling, creating a deliberately repulsive picture of capitalism-fueled parasitic hunger that never fades. It's truly strange that he did not get a nomination for such a remarkable performance.

The film does not end with Bloom getting his comeuppance or stumbling upon some agonizing epiphany about his lack of ethical drive: instead, we see Bloom flourishing even after he is subject to interrogation, as the authorities do not have the necessary evidence to prove his culpability. What Bloom does is widen his noxious network by hiring underlings to do his bidding, and this widening net of exploitation cements the ghastly reality of corporations capitalizing on desperation and demand, creating an unending cycle of lies and deception. This also ensures that prejudice-based echo chambers are sustained and validated by what gets broadcast as the truth, with persecuted minorities getting the shortest end of the stick as long as people like Lou Bloom exist.