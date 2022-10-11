Angela Lansbury's Brilliant Acting Career Started With An Oscar Nomination For Gaslight

Patrick Hamilton's play "Gas Light" debuted on the London stage in 1938. It was about Jack and Bella, characters who had recently married but whose relationship is immediately rocky. She hates his flirtatious ways and mishandling of money. Most frustratingly, he seems to disappear from their home for hours at a time without explanation. During this time, the gaslights in the house (for it was lit by old in-wall, gas-powered lanterns) would dim. Whenever Bella brought up this odd quirk or mentioned any missing objects, Jack would assure her that she was imagining it — indeed, that she might be going insane. It is from Hamilton's play that the modern vernacular has taken "gaslighting" as a verb.

"Gas Light" was first adapted to film in 1940 by director Thorold Dickinson. That version starred Anton Walbrook and Diana Wynyard, and it was a modest hit. The 1940 version, however, is not nearly as well-remembered as George Cukor's far more popular remake only four years later. That version starred Ingrid Bergman in the Bella role, renamed Paula, and Charles Boyer as the caddish husband. The MGM-produced "Gaslight" was a smash hit upon its release and garnered seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It won Oscars for Bergman and for its art direction.

Also nominated was a 19-year-old, first-time professional actress named Angela Lansbury as the maid, Nancy, a vaguely sinister presence constantly lurking behind Bergman. In every scene, Nancy is seemingly projecting madness directly into her co-star's brain. The audience cannot be sure how much Nancy hates Paula, or how much she might be complicit in the crime. She's wry, sardonic, perhaps even a little bit nasty. It was a clarion call for a talented actress whose career would go on to span decades and earn multiple awards.