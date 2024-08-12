Before Transformers, Megan Fox Had A Controversial Cameo In Michael Bay's Bad Boys 2

In Michael Bay's 2007 film "Transformers," an expensive, clunky blockbuster about warring, transforming robots from beyond the stars, actress Megan Fox plays Mikaela, a skilled mechanic who learned about cars from her ex-con father. Mikaela was a kind, moral person, but knew a lot about Grand Theft Auto because of her spotty upbringing. The bulk of the film is noisy and nonsensical, and Michael Bay doesn't have a very nuanced eye when it comes to human interaction, but "Transformers" was an enormous hit, likely thanks to its nostalgia value (the Transformers were popular toys in the mid-1980s), and its ultra-slick production.

Many critics lambasted the film — it has a mere 57% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — citing its chaos, bad script, and military fetishism as its central weaknesses. Many also noted the way Bay tends to film Fox, posing his lead actress in skimpy outfits and letting the camera linger lasciviously on Fox's exposed midsection. Before he started making feature films, Bay worked in music videos, and his cinematic aesthetic reflects that; every shot needs to be a climax, making his films exhausting to watch. The women in Bay's films all tend to be lithe models. Indeed, Fox worked as a model.

Indeed, "Transformers" was not the first Michael Bay film Fox had worked on. In the 2003 actioner "Bad Boys II," Fox, then only 15, played a dancer at a nightclub. She described her scene — and her revealing outfit — on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2009, and the interview ignited a small firestorm of controversy about the exploitation of young women in Hollywood. This interview came before the #MeToo movement began in earnest, but it's certainly part of the conversation.