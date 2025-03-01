15 Years Ago, Bruce Willis' Clash With Kevin Smith Resulted In A Big Box Office Flop

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I know the real story. One guy wouldn't even sit for a f**kin' poster shoot." Those are the words of director Kevin Smith, speaking with Marc Maron on a January 2011 episode of his podcast "WTF." Smith was coming off of his 2010 studio comedy "Cop Out," which starred "Die Hard" legend Bruce Willis and "SNL" alum Tracy Morgan as a pair of odd-couple cops. Needless to say, Smith had a tough time making the film. Also worth saying, Smith wasn't disheartened because of Morgan. "Were it not for Tracy, I might've killed myself or someone else in the making of that movie," Smith added.

Smith, who made himself known to the world with his beloved 1994 hit indie "Clerks," was coming off of the box office disappointment that was "Zack and Miri Make a Porno." What looked to be his Judd Apatow-esque mainstream breakout hit turned out to be a bit of a misfire commercially. For his follow-up, the filmmaker went full studio by teaming with Warner Bros. for a two-hander, big-budget comedy with one of the most beloved movie stars of all time. It would prove to be another commercial dud, one that left a lasting impression on Smith and altered the course of his career.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Cop Out" in honor of its 15th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, why the title had to change, what went down behind the scenes with Willis, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the years after its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?