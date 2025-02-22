15 Years Ago, Martin Scorsese Went Full Horror And Scored One Of His Biggest Box Office Hits

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I just thought, I love gothics, let's have a little fun. Let's do a gothic." Those are the words of author Dennis Lehane speaking about what inspired him to write "Shutter Island," his acclaimed novel that would ultimately be adapted for the screen in 2010 by Martin Scorsese, arguably our greatest living filmmaker. Lehane, speaking on a featurette for the film's Blu-ray release titled "Behind the Shutters," explained that he was trying to reckon with the state of the world in the early 2000s and decided to tell a tale set in 1954 at the height of McCarthyism.

Inspired by classics such as "The Manchurian Candidate" and "Invasion of the Bodysnatchers," he set out to write a story with a "completely unreliable narrator." Published in 2003, the rights to the book were quickly snatched up by Columbia Pictures before they lapsed and were then sold to Phoenix Pictures. That's when Scorsese and his frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio got involved. Coming off of the success of the Best-Picture winning "The Departed," it proved to be a very wise decision, as "Shutter Island" still ranks as one of the legendary director's biggest hits.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Shutter Island" 15 years later. We'll go over how the movie came to be, how the big twist ending impacted the production, what happened when it reached theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?