Looking Back At Wayne's World 30 Years Later With Director Penelope Spheeris [Interview]

It's wild to think that it's been 30 years since "Wayne's World" was released. Three decades on, how do you look back at your time working on the movie?

A very fun time making the movie, even though some people say it might not have been, but it was a fun time to make it. And I think about how hard I was trying at that point, because it was my first studio movie and I wanted to do a really good job. I think a lot about how life is so different now than it was back in those days, not with just filmmaking, but just life in general.

You mentioned some people saying that maybe there were some not great times on the set, and I've read about some of the challenges. Can you talk about what it was that made "Wayne's World" so challenging at the time? Do you think there was so much protection from Mike Myers, this being his baby and a character that he created? Maybe it's this concept coming from "Saturday Night Live" and having Lorne Michaels have a big investment? What do you think made it such a big challenge?

Honestly, what made it a big challenge was the timeframe and we had 34 days. The other thing was being given so many new script pages all the time from the writers, because on "Saturday Night Live," the writer is God. So I'd be directing, "Action." Then somebody would go, "Ah," with a piece of paper. And it's like, "I have to shoot what?" The challenge was just trying to grab the good jokes out of the air and swat the flies away.

"Wayne's World" came along before there was ever anything thing like bonus features on DVDs, so I was curious, because there was so much extra writing on set and improvisation, were there a lot of deleted scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor that have never been released?

That's a good point and a good question. But the fact of the matter is, with the limited shoot days, we didn't have a lot of extra footage left over. It was what they call B-roll. I shoot rather efficiently, I like to think, so I don't do more takes than I have to. A lot of times the boys, Dana and Mike, would request a lot of extra takes because they would go, "I could do this better." And I'm like, "No, I got it, man. You don't need to do it better. I got it." [They'd say,] "Trust me, I could do it better." Then I would do another take, and they would do it better. So I don't know. You only got 10 hours to shoot in the day, so you got to get it all in there.