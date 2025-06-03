Actors You Didn't Realize Were In Frasier

Kelsey Grammer has inhabited Dr. Frasier Crane on television for over 40 years (though not consecutively). Starting with his first appearance on "Cheers" in 1984, the acclaimed actor has taken the beloved psychiatrist from the friendly bar in Boston where everyone knows your name to his hometown of Seattle for a long-running spinoff and back to Boston for a short-lived (but hopefully extended) stint as a Harvard professor. He even stopped by Nantucket for an Emmy-nominated appearance at the tight-knit commuter airport on "Wings."

In all those years as Dr. Crane, Grammer has acted alongside a number of incredible guest stars. In fact, he encountered multiple in a single episode of "Frasier" since many prominent performers and personalities appeared as callers on the good doctor's popular radio show. Iconic "Superman" actor Christopher Reeve, rock music icon Eddie Van Halen, sitcom royalty Mary Tyler Moore, and prolific director Penny Marshall were just a few listeners to pose their problems to the radio show host.

But as venerable as the callers were, "Frasier" also featured plenty of talented individuals who graced the soundstages of Paramount Studios in the flesh. While it's easy to recall memorable guest stars like Laura Linney, Patrick Stewart, and all of the regular cast members of "Cheers," except for Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe, here are some actors you maybe didn't realize were on "Frasier."