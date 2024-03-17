Cheers Cast Emma Thompson As A Nanny Long Before She Became Nanny McPhee

Last year, Frasier Crane returned to TV screens in the "Frasier" revival series. While it struggled to capture the magic of the original series, "Frasier" 2023 certainly had some high points. The festive season finale was one of the better Christmas episodes, and the show handled the passing of Martin Crane actor John Mahoney beautifully. Then there were the guest stars, which included actress Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier's producer on the original sitcom, and Bebe Neuwirth, who played Lilith Sternin on both "Frasier" and "Cheers."

Lilith debuted in the 1986 "Cheers" episode "Second Time Around," becoming a series regular and eventually starting a relationship with Kelsey Grammer's Frasier before the pair got married. By the end of the series they had broken up, and when "Frasier" debuted in 1993 the titular doctor had moved to Seattle while Lilith stayed in Boston with her and her ex-husband's son, Freddy. Still, Lilith remained a recurring character on "Frasier" during its 1993-2004 run and came back once again for her aforementioned revival series cameo.

Though Frasier has always been unlucky in love, Lilith is the closest thing he's had to a great, decades-long love story. Even though the pair separated, they would frequently end up in bed together throughout "Frasier," and maintained a genuine affection for one another throughout. As such, it may come as a surprise for those who aren't as familiar with "Cheers" as they are "Frasier" that Lilith was, in fact, not Frasier's first wife. No, the good doctor was actually married long before he even set foot in the Cheers bar — to Emma Thompson, no less. Well, to Nanny Gee, technically. Allow me to explain.