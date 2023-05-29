Barry's Stephen Root Walks Us Through Fuches' Choices In The Surprising Series Finale [Exclusive Interview]

This post contains spoilers for the series finale of "Barry." If you haven't watched yet, consider yourself warned.

If you haven't recognized Stephen Root throughout his illustrious career as a character actor, then you haven't been paying attention. From his iconic role as the put-upon office worker Milton in "Office Space" and appearing in Coen films like "No Country for Old Men" and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" to playing the blustery owner of a radio station on the cult NBC comedy "NewsRadio," Root's career not only spans decades and genres, but he's worked with some of the finest filmmakers around. And he's just now fresh off wrapping his role as Monroe Fuches on the remarkable HBO comedy/thriller "Barry," which concluded its fourth and final season tonight with an episode simply entitled "wow." Fuches' arc wraps up here as well, in ways that are both surprising and inevitable for anyone who's watched the journey that the faux-mentor for ex-military man-turned-hitman Barry Berkman has embarked upon throughout the series.

I spoke with Root (currently working in London) over Zoom to talk about how the finale shook out for Fuches, working with Bill Hader not only as a co-star but as a frequent director, what it's like to wield a massive gold-plated gun, and more.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.



I know Bill Hader's talked about how he and the writers wrote seasons 3 and 4 together before rewriting some of this season. When did he tell you where Fuches' journey was going to end?

Pretty much at the end of season 3, although they did change some stuff then. By the time we got to starting to shoot [season] 4, he gave me an idea what might happen in the second half, but not really an inkling of what the guy was going to be.

Before Bill had informed you even broadly, did you have a thought in your head of where you envisioned Fuches was going to end up?

We all knew at the end of season 3 he was going to be in prison, and I thought you could go so many [places] from there. I didn't have a specific way to go in my head where Fuches would go. But then again, I didn't know we were going to do a time jump, and nobody knew that for a while. [Hader] alluded to it and then we finally got some sense of it at the start of season 4. And at that point Bill hinted about what was going to happen, and I told him I would never be cast as [the Raven]. And he said, "That's okay, you can have fun." And we did, of course.

In Bill's word, he really sidled up to my left ear and said, "And I want you to be sexy." [laughing] I would never be cast as that. It would be a really, really fun challenge as a character actor to let most of the Fuches character go and come at it as confident and sexy.

When Hank tries to lure Fuches to his headquarters with the promise of both Sally and John, it's very clear that the only character who hooks him is Barry's son, who he didn't know existed.

Absolutely.

What do you feel like that means to Fuches, realizing Barry now has a son?

That's a life changer for him. But it's not a direct way to go because he hasn't still made the decision what he's going to do with the kid. He said, "I've got to get him away from this bald f**k." But whether I [as Fuches] destroy Barry with it or not is a decision I'll make after I get the kid. And then that's that. So I think it was made that early that he's really ... He'll do something, but he has to get the kid.