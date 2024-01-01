How A Case Of Stage Fright Led To John Mahoney's Frasier Casting

It's hard to imagine "Frasier" without the supporting cast that made it such a beloved show. That said, we don't have to imagine. The recent "Frasier" revival show, which is neither disappointing nor remarkable, has given us a glimpse of what the stellar '90s sitcom would have looked like if Kelsey Grammer's fussy psychiatrist was surrounded by less likable characters.

In the original series, Grammar was brilliant as Dr. Crane, but much of that was down to how well he played off the rest of the cast. Whether it was David Hyde Pierce's Niles, Jane Leeves' Daphne, or Peri Gilpin's Roz, each member of the cast brought something unique to the show that helped highlight various aspects of the titular doctor's flawed yet endlessly endearing personality.

On the revival, however, that same magic just isn't quite there. Still, it seems the producers weren't entirely unaware of the importance of the original cast. Aside from the fact that Grammer initially wanted to bring them all back before they all turned him down, the opening episode of the revival show takes time to mourn the great John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles' father, Martin, on the original show. The actor sadly passed away in 2018, making his return impossible. But his legacy looms large in the reboot, and his performance as Martin remains remarkable for showcasing Mahoney's ability to switch between comedy and deeply affecting drama with ease.

It's strange to think, then, that the actor's casting came down to a case of stage fright on a completely different show.