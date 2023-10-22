The Original Idea For Frasier Would Have Completely Abandoned The Cheers Universe

Spinoffs of wildly successful sitcoms are far from guaranteed rainmakers. For every "The Jeffersons" or "Maude," there's an "AfterMASH" or a "Joey."

Figuring out what television viewers want from the continuing adventures of a character they enjoyed on one of their favorite shows is guesswork. The ones that work tend to be about peripheral figures who weren't fully fleshed out in their origin series. We adored Matthew LeBlanc's struggling actor Joey on "Friends," but he was a sitcom archetype bereft of psychological depth. Also, he was a lovable loser in an ensemble show; foregrounding his inability to get his big break in Hollywood made him kind of pathetic.

When it comes to great spinoffs, "Frasier" might be the gold standard (notwithstanding its lackluster reboot currently airing on Paramount+). On "Cheers," Kelsey Grammer's snooty psychiatrist was, following Shelly Long's departure from the series, primarily a hyper-intellectual foil for the less sophisticated employees and regulars of the Boston watering hole. It wasn't until the series' final season, when Frasier's wife Lilith left him for another man, that the character acquired an intriguingly tragicomic dimension. There was more to Frasier's story, and we wanted to go along for the ride.

And yet, if the series' creators had their way initially, Frasier Crane's journey would've ended with the last episode of "Cheers."