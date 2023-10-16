The Short-Lived M*A*S*H Spinoff Everyone Totally Forgot About

Then "AfterMASH" actually started. The show was set at a veteran's hospital in Missouri, where the three supporting characters end up working together treating people who were impacted by the war. The setting provided space for some of the compassionate social commentary "M*A*S*H" fans already knew and loved from the original series, but the show was also beset by behind-the-scenes changes and odd writing choices.

The perfectly complex conclusions Klinger and Mulcahy ended with in "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen" were retconned, with Klinger returning to the U.S. with his wife Soon-Lee (Rosalind Chao) right after the pair decided to stay, and Mulcahey's hearing loss quickly reversed by a surgical procedure. As Sherman notes in "MASH FAQ," even Potter's story is dulled somewhat when his oft-mentioned wife, Mildred, a figure of common sense practicality in the original show, was made into "more of an airhead" after the original actress was recast.

"AfterMASH" is remembered as a flop, but it actually saw some success in its first season. One episode earned Gelbart a Peabody Award, and the show was among the top 20 most-watched on TV during its initial run. Still, it was inconsistent, and studio interference showed through in the constant changes taking place on screen. In addition to Mildred Potter's recast, Jay O. Sanders' character, Dr. Pfeiffer, was quickly replaced, and John Chapel's hospital administrator Mike D'Angelo left between seasons. A psychiatrist character was brought in, Klinger was thrown into a strange plot in which he was on the run from the law, and – perhaps worst of all – the show got moved to a time slot opposite the much more popular series "The A-Team."