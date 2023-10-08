Why M*A*S*H Seemed To Come To A Screeching Halt

The popularity of "M*A*S*H" is well-documented: Its record-setting finale telecast, which captivated 125 million people in total, is cited in media studies lessons, bar trivia games, and world record books alike. But when we talk about how "M*A*S*H" went out on a high note with the most-watched non-Super Bowl telecast of all time, we don't often talk about what those viewership numbers make clear: The show ended while plenty of fans were still clamoring for more.

"M*A*S*H" ran for 11 seasons before bowing out with the feature-length finale, "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen." But unlike most shows that fizzle out after a long run or are canceled after a short one, "M*A*S*H" didn't have trouble getting audiences' attention. According to classic TV ratings databases, nine of the show's seasons were among the top 10 most-watched shows on TV, and millions of fans tuned in regularly even before its big finish. By all indications, the later seasons didn't dip in ratings, so why did "M*A*S*H" end when it did?

Apparently, the decision to end "M*A*S*H" came down to star, writer, and director Alan Alda. In an interview shared by the National Museum of American History, Alda said, "I felt that we were running out of steam, and repeating ourselves. And I personally wanted to go out on a high note, artistically." Other actors were apparently on board as well. In Suzy Kalter's "The Complete Book of M*A*S*H," which was published in 1984, Colonel Potter actor Harry Morgan said that "'M*A*S*H' would still be going on today if Alan [Alda] and Mike [Farrell] and Loretta [Swit] and David [Ogden Stiers] hadn't said they'd had enough." The major castmates not mentioned by name here — Morgan, Jamie Farr, and William Christopher — later infamously attempted to recapture the magic of "M*A*S*H" in the failed sitcom "AfterMASH."