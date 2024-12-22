What Jean Smart Found Most Surprising About Working On Frasier

When she arrived on "Frasier," Smart was already a well-known figure in the world of TV sitcoms thanks to her co-starring role on "Designing Women" in the late 1980s. Smart, then as she is now, is a luminous, leggy blonde and she was thus well cast as the grown version of the most popular girl from Frasier's years in high school. Though he'd been besotted with her as a teenager, she'd never had a moment to spare. When they run into each other as adults, he as a well-known radio personality and she as a high-powered real estate agent, it seems initially like love at first sight. All goes well for Frasier and Lorna (as she was originally named) on their first date, which ends with them in bed together.

But the morning after, Frasier is surprised to see that Lorna is as abrasive as she is beautiful, smoking in bed, shouting on the phone to her son, and coming off a lot more aggressively than she did at first blush. Eventually, their relationship hits the skids, but Frasier keeps running into her and ends up having to tutor her outlandishly goofy son Kirby (Brian Klugman). Though the character's name was originally Lorna Lynley, it was changed after Smart's first appearance to avoid the fictional character having the same name as a real woman. Afterward, she was known as Lana Gardner. Smart made for a very funny fit on the show, as Lana keeps posing a roadblock for Frasier, who falls for one of her friends after their own romance ends.

And fortunately, it was an opinion shared by Smart herself. A few years ago, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly on the eve of a new season of the FX show "Fargo," Smart was asked to briefly discuss her time on "Frasier" and spoke well of the experience. "They didn't disappear into their offices when they were done shooting," Smart reminisced. "They'd watch each other's scenes and laugh." She later talks about how impressive the show's humor continues to be since it was so deliberately high-brow, but her other comment speaks to a rarity among some long-running '90s-era sitcoms.