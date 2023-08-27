Harry Potter Let Hagrid's Robbie Coltrane Do Something He'd Never Done Before

It's been said before, it'll be said again: so much of casting involves typecasting, where an actor lands a part not just for their ability but for their looks and overall vibe. Many's the occasion where a director has picked an actor for a role after just holding a general meeting with them or even after seeing them merely walk into an audition room.

Of course, for the actor, this can be a double-edged sword. Actors need to work, no doubt, yet they also want to be fulfilled by the work and not feel like they're doing the same thing over and over again. One such actor was the late Robbie Coltrane, who began his career proving his versatility on stage as well as in the alternative comedy series "The Comic Strip Presents." That versatility led to further roles in film and television, particularly as characters who were highly colorful; in other words, the baddies.

When the opportunity to portray the character of Hagrid in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" came Coltrane's way, it would seem at first glance a natural pairing, given Coltrane's physically imposing demeanor. Yet playing Hagrid allowed Coltrane to have an experience he'd not had before: getting to portray an out-and-out "good" person.