Robbie Coltrane Was Always The Big Beating Heart Of The Harry Potter Franchise

Coltrane was never one to take his involvement with the "Harry Potter" films lightly, telling The Guardian in 2012 (via Far Out Magazine), "Kids come up to you and they go: 'Would you like to sign my ['Harry Potter'] book?' with those big doe-eyes. And it's a serious responsibility." He also defended Rowling against the press coverage that emphasized her wealth over the role she played in encouraging people to read more:

"...You just think, she's so much more than that, and she deserves to be rich because you think of all the millions of children she's encouraged to read who'd never have opened a book in their lives and how good the books were, and how good the films were..."

That said, I would be remiss to go without mentioning that Coltrane was dismissive of those who criticized Rowling for perpetuating harmful misconceptions and inaccuracies about the transgender community. "I don't think what she said was offensive really," Coltrane told Radio Times in 2020 (via The Independent). He added:

"I don't know why but there's a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn't have won the war, would they? That's me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, 'Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight, and carry on.'"

I would be lying if I said Coltrane's comments (which, one could argue, seem more like a case of misplaced empathy and a failure to listen than a defense of transphobia) didn't put a damper on my admiration of the tender love and care he brought to his performance as Hagrid. But again, the struggle to reconcile the art with the artist is par for the course for the Wizarding World these days.