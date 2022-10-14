Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter Star And Beloved Character Actor, Has Died At 72

Robbie Coltrane, a character actor perhaps best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, has passed away at the age of 72. He is survived by his two children.

Coltrane is a recognizable figure in British media, having gotten his start in small comedic roles and theatre performances. He starred alongside Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson in the 1983 sketch comedy series "Alfresco" and broke into dramatic acting with the ITV series "Cracker" in 1993. He then starred in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of "Henry V," playing Sir John Falstaff.

However, one of his most iconic roles came in 1995, when he starred in "GoldenEye," Pierce Brosnan's debut as James Bond. Coltrane portrayed Valentin Zukovsky, a reluctant ally of Bond who made an important impression on the franchise in his minimal screentime. Just a few years later, the actor achieved international recognition in "Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone" as the half-giant gamekeeper Hagrid, a role which Coltrane reprised throughout all eight films in the franchise.

Other notable roles of Coltrane's include Lord Dingwall in "Brave" and Mr. Jaggers in "Great Expectations."