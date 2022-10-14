Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter Star And Beloved Character Actor, Has Died At 72
Robbie Coltrane, a character actor perhaps best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, has passed away at the age of 72. He is survived by his two children.
Coltrane is a recognizable figure in British media, having gotten his start in small comedic roles and theatre performances. He starred alongside Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson in the 1983 sketch comedy series "Alfresco" and broke into dramatic acting with the ITV series "Cracker" in 1993. He then starred in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of "Henry V," playing Sir John Falstaff.
However, one of his most iconic roles came in 1995, when he starred in "GoldenEye," Pierce Brosnan's debut as James Bond. Coltrane portrayed Valentin Zukovsky, a reluctant ally of Bond who made an important impression on the franchise in his minimal screentime. Just a few years later, the actor achieved international recognition in "Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone" as the half-giant gamekeeper Hagrid, a role which Coltrane reprised throughout all eight films in the franchise.
Other notable roles of Coltrane's include Lord Dingwall in "Brave" and Mr. Jaggers in "Great Expectations."
A staggering loss
The impact that Coltrane has had on popular culture cannot be understated. His depiction of Hagrid throughout the "Harry Potter" franchise was consistently praised by both fans and critics. In a statement to BBC News, the late star's agent revealed that he would receive letters "every week for over 20 years" from "Harry Potter" fans.
He received a litany of nominations and awards throughout his career. During his time on "Cracker," he won the British Academy Television Award three years in a row, from 1994 to 1996. He also received a British Academy Film nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." In 2016, he received nominations and praise for his role as a man accused of abuse in the miniseries "National Treasure," winning the Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor.
While the majority of people might remember him as Hagrid, Coltrane was an actor that could do it all, from sketch comedy to hard-hitting dramas. He will be deeply missed, and our condolences go out to his surviving family and friends.